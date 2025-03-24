Getty Drive In set to open for 82nd year of 'old-school' fun

MUSKEGON, Mich. — An icon of summer in West Michigan is making its return this week, even if the weather is still acting like it is winter.

The Getty Drive In will open Friday, March 28 for its 82nd season of showing movies on a big, outdoor screen. Featuring 4 different double-features each weekend, the Getty allows the audience to experience movie-going in a classic drive up fashion.

"Going to the drive-in is a summer tradition for lots of folks in West Michigan,” said Director of Community Affairs for Studio C Emily Loeks. “Bring your camp chairs, hammocks and outdoor speakers when the weather is nice, and get ready for a night that feels like a ‘tailgater’ at the movies! It's a memorable way to experience a movie."

The Getty opened in 1944 as a drive-in theater. Although it has traded hands over the years, including current owner Studio C, it retains much of the same experience as when it started.

While the screens made the switch to digital projection years ago, the theater still uses FM radio for transmit the sound to the audience's vehicles. If it's too cold to get out, movie-goers can also order a delivery of treats from the concession stand.

If you are worried about the late night, Studio C recommends checking out a showing early in the year, when movies can start earlier because of when the sun sets.

On opening weekend the Getty will show:



Death of a Unicorn / Opus

Woman in the Yard / Love Hurts

Mickey 17 / Companion

Snow White / Mufasa

To see the schedule for movie showings at the Getty, head to the Studio C website.

Gates open at 7:30 p.m. on March 28. The first 50 cars on Friday will receive a Getty sticker for free.

