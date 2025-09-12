Gettin' Irish Jiggy With It: Michigan Irish Music Festival back in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich — Michigan's largest celebration of Irish culture, food, drink, and music is back at Muskegon's Heritage Landing.

Started on September 11th with their Preview Party, but is open to the public starting on Friday, September 12th, through Sunday, September 14th.

This year's festival welcomes in 25 musicians over six stages, authentic Irish food and drinks open to the whole family.

The not-for-profit organization is run entirely by volunteers, about 1,400 of them, who have donated over $450,000 and over 20,500 pounds of food to local charities to date.

For a full schedule of events and the bands, check out the link here.

Tickets:

Festival Pass - $70

Friday - $25

Saturday - $40

Sunday - $20

Sunday Early-In: Everyone who arrives through the gates by noon on Sunday, September 14 gets free admission for the day.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube