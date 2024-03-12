Watch Now
GE split leads to $23.7M investment in Muskegon

Richard Drew/AP
FILE - In this June 26, 2018, file photo the General Electric logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Posted at 10:57 AM, Mar 12, 2024
MUSKEGON, Mich. — GE Aerospace is putting $23.7M into their site in Muskegon.

It’s part of their plans to become a stand-alone company.

"These investments will continue Muskegon's track record of building the future of flight in cutting-edge ways— from evolving manufacturing automation and analytics to advanced cooling manufacturing technologies—and ensure GE Aerospace has a strong future ahead as an independent company." — Andy Brown, site leader for GE Aerospace Muskegon.

The tech giant announced Tuesday, they plan to invest $650M into the total effort— working with employees and contractors to put new machines, inspection equipment, building upgrades, and new test cells and safety enhancements to 22 facilities across 14 states.

Check out their interactive map here.

They’re investing $100M in supplier partners based in the US and another $100M to some of its international sites in North America, Europe and India.

The company is also hiring more than 1,000 employees for open external positions at its U.S. factories.

