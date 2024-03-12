GE split leads to $23.7M investment in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — GE Aerospace is putting $23.7M into their site in Muskegon.

It’s part of their plans to become a stand-alone company.

"These investments will continue Muskegon's track record of building the future of flight in cutting-edge ways— from evolving manufacturing automation and analytics to advanced cooling manufacturing technologies—and ensure GE Aerospace has a strong future ahead as an independent company." — Andy Brown, site leader for GE Aerospace Muskegon.

The tech giant announced Tuesday, they plan to invest $650M into the total effort— working with employees and contractors to put new machines, inspection equipment, building upgrades, and new test cells and safety enhancements to 22 facilities across 14 states.

Check out their interactive map here.

They’re investing $100M in supplier partners based in the US and another $100M to some of its international sites in North America, Europe and India.

The company is also hiring more than 1,000 employees for open external positions at its U.S. factories.