GE Aerospace to invest $70M in Norton Shores facility

MUSKEGON, Mich. — GE Aerospace announced they are investing close to $1 billion in U.S. manufacturing.

Some of that investment will support their Norton Shores factory.

We’re told the facility will receive $70 million to expand operations leading to the production of aircraft engine parts.

A timeline for the project is not yet available, and it’s not certain if new jobs will be created.

GE Aerospace plans to add 5,000 employees throughout the nation this year to bolster manufacturing and use more innovative parts benefiting aviation’s future.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube