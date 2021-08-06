Watch
Fundraiser to support families of disabled soldiers tees off next week

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Anheuser-Bush distributors in Michigan will tee off next week in an attempt to raise $150,000 for the state’s Folds of Honor scholarship recipients, according to Byrum & Fisk Advocacy Communications.

We’re told the goal of the Folds of Honor Golf Marathon is to golf 100 holes in a single day to support the children and spouses of fallen and disabled service men and women.

Tom Schultz (Tyler Sales Company, Inc,’s general manager) and Mike Soboleski (Schupan & Sons Inc.’s customer service and sales manager) will take part in the challenge Monday, Aug. 9.

“As Anheuser-Busch wholesalers, we are proud to serve those who served,” says Schultz. “This fundraiser is just one more way we can give back to the men and women who have bravely protected our freedoms at home and abroad, some of whom have made the ultimate sacrifice.”

“I am eager to take up a club on Aug. 9 and join Tom Schultz in raising money for such a worthwhile cause,” says Soboleski.

