Fruitport school bus sideswiped during morning pickup; no students injured

FRUITPORT, Mich — A Fruitport Community Schools bus was sideswiped Tuesday morning during student pickup on 148th Ave. after an oncoming driver crossed the center line, according to a letter sent out by the district.

Three students were on the bus at the time of the crash. None were hurt.

The bus had minor body damage that has since been repaired. Michigan State Police cleared the bus for use again, and the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department cleared the bus driver of any fault. We've reached out to learn if the other driver was ticketed.

The incident is a reminder that drivers must use extreme caution around school buses.

On a two-lane road, if a bus has its red flashing lights on, drivers must stop in both directions. The same applies on a multi-lane paved road, even if a center turn lane separates drivers from the bus.

On a divided highway with a median, drivers traveling in the opposite direction are not required to stop, but should use caution.

Passing a stopped school bus can result in a fine between $100 and $500 and up to 100 hours of community service.

