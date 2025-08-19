New school year, important school bus safety reminders

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the school year kicks off for students across West Michigan, more school buses are hitting the roads early in the morning. This increase in bus traffic serves as a reminder for drivers to be vigilant and adhere to important rules when approaching these large yellow vehicles.

In December 2024, Governor Whitmer signed House Bills 4928, 4929, and 4930 to enhance the enforcement of school bus safety measures. These laws will facilitate the installation of cameras on school buses, with fines from camera violations directed back to school districts. The aim is to increase the number of cameras in operation. Failing to stop for a school bus could cost the driver between $100.00 and $500.00, along with a citation.

Current Michigan law prohibits drivers from passing a stopped school bus with its red lights flashing, applying to both sides of a two-way street. Drivers are required to stop at least 20 feet away from the bus and may only resume driving once the lights are off and the bus begins to move.

According to michigan.gov, the majority of bus-related deaths and injuries involve pedestrians, especially children who are either struck by a bus or injured while exiting the bus to cross traffic.

Understanding the meaning of the lights on a school bus is crucial for safety:



Flashing Yellow on Top: Prepare to stop, do not pass.

Flashing Yellow Below: Proceed with caution.

Flashing Red: Stop 20 feet back until the lights are off, do not pass.

Look for clues-such as safety patrols, crossing guards, bicycles, and playgrounds-that indicate children might be in the area

Watch for children between parked cars and other objects

School buses are like traffic signals:

When overhead lights are flashing yellow: Prepare to stop

When overhead lights are flashing red: Stop

When hazard warning lights are flashing: Proceed with caution

School bus safety tips for students:



Always stay in sight of the bus driver

Don't hurry off the bus; check traffic first

Don't go back to the bus after exiting

