Fruitport police searching for teen who left home after argument days ago

FRUITPORT, Mich. — Police are asking for your help to find a teen who left her home after an argument last weekend.

Hannah Swanzy ran away on Sunday, April 19, from her family's home in Fruitport , according to the Fruitport Police Department. The 15-year-old was last seen around noon that day, wearing the clothes seen in the below picture.

Fruitport Police Department A photo of Hannah Swanzy leaving home in a dark sweater, red pants, and tan footwear.

Hannah has not attended school in the days since, nor contacted family or friends.

She is described as 5'9" tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with infomation on where Hannah is should contact the Fruitport Police Department at (231) 865-8477. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.

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