Fruitport Community Schools returns to classes with additional law enforcement

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Fruitport Community Schools will return to school on December 7, 2021, with additional law enforcement on hand.

Students will return to school with support from a law enforcement task force to combat threats region-wide.

According to Fruitport Community Schools, the task force will be made up of detectives and law enforcement leaders from agencies across the region with the goal of quickly mitigating threats and holding individuals accountable for these cowardly actions.

The decision to return to school was made after Fruitport Community Schools staff met with the Muskegon County Sheriff, Muskegon County Prosecutor, and the Director of Public Safety for Fruitport Community Schools, and Muskegon County superintendents met with law enforcement.

In addition to more law enforcement, emotional support will be available for students in the form of counselors, social workers, and psychologists.

The full announcement was made on the Fruitport Community Schools Facebook page and can be seen below.