Freezer malfunction spoils massive amount of food for Meals on Wheels in West MI

Agewell Services of West Michigan
Agewell Services of West Michigan freezer
Posted at 4:00 PM, Dec 27, 2023
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A freezer malfunction over the weekend caused Agewell Services to halt their Meals on Wheels program.

The malfunction caused massive amounts of food to be spoiled before the equipment failure could be fixed.

“It was just shocked to see that. It’s not something that you want to walk into by any means after a holiday weekend, knowing what the impact of what it means,” said Jennifer Drury, Agewell Services of West Michigan advancement director.

Agewell Services' Meals on Wheels van

Most of the food that was thrown away will be covered by insurance. However, the equipment failure and deductible will not be. The organization is asking for donations from the community.

Agewell Service’s Meals on Wheels program is set to resume on Thursday. Donations to the organization can be made on its website.

