Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreMuskegon

Actions

Former Muskegon County deacon sentenced for child porn

Daniel DeVries
Muskegon County Jail
Daniel DeVries, 49.
Daniel DeVries
Posted

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A former Muskegon County deacon was sentenced Wednesday for having child porn.

Daniel DeVries was a deacon at Unity Reformed Church in Norton Shores, prosecutors say. DeVries was arrested nearly a year ago on three counts of child porn possession and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

DeVries pleaded guilty in October 2024 to one count of child porn possession and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Daniel DeVries

Muskegon

Former Muskegon county deacon pleads guilty to having child porn

FOX 17 News

The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office says DeVries was sentenced to 4–10 years behind bars.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Path Forward

A Path Forward