Former Muskegon County deacon sentenced for child porn

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A former Muskegon County deacon was sentenced Wednesday for having child porn.

Daniel DeVries was a deacon at Unity Reformed Church in Norton Shores, prosecutors say. DeVries was arrested nearly a year ago on three counts of child porn possession and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

DeVries pleaded guilty in October 2024 to one count of child porn possession and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office says DeVries was sentenced to 4–10 years behind bars.

