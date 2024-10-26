Former Muskegon county deacon pleads guilty to having child porn

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A former Muskegon County deacon has pleaded guilty to possessing child porn.

Daniel DeVries, who worked at Unity Reformed Church in Norton Shores, was arraigned in March and placed on a $25,000 bond.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office says DeVries pleaded guilty this week one count of child sexually abusive material and one count of using a computer to commit a crime. He was originally charged for three of each.

