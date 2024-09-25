Flooding closes intersections, displaces care facility residents

WHITEHALL, Mich. — Flooding from heavy rains in Muskegon County Tuesday evening halted motorists but forced others to move.

Some residents at SKLD were pushed from their rooms by the water.

The nursing facility made the announcement on its website Wednesday morning, assuring families their loved ones are safe:

Attention SKLD Whitehall Families and Friends -



We are currently having some minor flooding issues at the facility. All residents have been evacuated to another part of the facility. We want to make sure everyone knows that all the residents are okay! We will provide an update as we work diligently to repair the building and get residents back to their rooms!



Thank you for understanding,



SKLD Whitehall Management Team

At the moment, there is no word on when residents may be able to get back into their rooms.

The facility is not the only area suffering from the deluge— intersections across the city were shut down as water levels continued to rise.

And— while conventional wisdom reminds us that even just 6" of water can carry away vehicles— some chose to throw caution to the wind, driving into the temporary ponds, leaving waves of rainwater in their wake.

Meanwhile, other areas were just too deep to get through.

Flooding in Whitehall: Heavy rain inundates parts of West Michigan

A FLOOD WARNING remains in effect for Muskegon County into Wednesday morning.

You can find everything you need to know about this system here.