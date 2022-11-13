‘Flames coming out of 80% of the house’: Crews respond to deadly fire

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Fire Department says crews found a body inside a home that caught on fire Saturday.

Crews responded to Hoyt Street near East Broadway in Muskegon Heights around 11:30 a.m.

When firefighters got there, they say the home was engulfed and flames were coming out of 80 percent of the house.

The Muskegon Heights Fire Department says its fire engine started a defensive attack on the flames and tried to protect the home next door.

Crews say it took about an hour to get the fire under control.

Firefighters say they found a badly body in the home as they were putting out the flames. They believe the body belongs to someone who was known to stay in the home.

The fire department says the cause of the fire is still unknown, but there is no reason to suspect arson or foul play.

