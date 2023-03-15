Watch Now
Fishing charter owner grateful for support after losing boat in marina fire

Posted at 5:57 PM, Mar 15, 2023
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Investigators said Wednesday they believe they know which boat caught on fire first at Great Lakes Marina/Safe Harbor in Muskegon.

The Muskegon Fire Department has not yet released the owners’ names or a description of the boat.

The fire broke out Monday, March 6, in a storage building with nearly 150 boats inside.

Kyle Buck, the owner of fishing charter Great Lakes Guide Service, lost one of his boats in the fire.

He told FOX 17 Wednesday that people have offered him tackle and even their own boats for his business.

“You know what, whatever you need, let us know…The fishing community is very large, but it’s very small at the same time,” Buck added. “The outpouring has been awesome. It really has.”

Thankfully, no one was hurt; however, crews estimate there’s millions of dollars in fire damage.

The boat which investigators believe caught on fire first has been turned over to the owners of the marina and their insurance company representatives.

Meanwhile, investigators say they are still trying to figure out exactly how the fire started.

The building will stay under a “fire watch” until the fire suppression system gets repaired, while environmental cleanup throughout the building continues.

