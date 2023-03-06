Watch Now
Crews battle fire at Great Lakes Marina, public asked to stay away

Posted at 1:03 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 13:06:36-05

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Crews in Muskegon are responding to a fire at Great Lakes Marina on Monday.

Muskegon Professional Firefighters Union (MPFU) say firefighters on one of its trucks detected heavy smoke from a large storage building on Lakeshore Drive.

We’re told additional support was requested from neighboring jurisdictions, including Muskegon Township, Muskegon Heights, North Muskegon and Norton Shores.

MPFU says “gawkers” have interfered with efforts to battle the fire; as a result, they have asked the public to stay away.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

