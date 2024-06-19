First-ever 'Youth Juneteenth Parade' to be hosted in downtown Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — June 19 or known by most as Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

On this date in 1865, the announcement of the end of the Civil War was finally made in Galveston, Texas.

The war had been over for weeks, but the news had traveled slowly.

In 2021, Juneteenth became a federal holiday.

While there are always many celebrations throughout the month of June, there are several ways you can participate on the actual holiday.

The first-ever Youth Juneteenth Parade will kick off in Muskegon on Wednesday morning outside the CIO Hall on Western Avenue.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. and heads up First Street, down to Clay Street and end at Hackley Park. It is set to be done at 1 p.m.

The celebration will continue at Rake Beer Hall with a family-friendly "After Day Party" from 2 to 4 p.m.

It is hosted by Taking Back Muskegon Inc., a nonprofit is focused on providing kids with programming to keep them off the streets.

There are several other events happening around West Michigan.

At 9:30 a.m., head to the Holland Farmer's Market for some kid-focused celebrations. The Herrick District Library will share some children's stories and group "I Am Academy" will provide some crafts.

In Grand Rapids at Calder Plaza, the "Justice 4 Juneteenth" event returns. It starts at 4 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m. There will be performances, kids activities and plenty of food and business vendors.