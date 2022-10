NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Firefighters from several Muskegon County communities battled an apartment building blaze Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after noon Sunday, the Norton Shores Fire Department received reports of a fire at the Tiffany Woods Apartments, located at 3298 Roosevelt Road.

They soon received assistance from city of Muskegon firefighters battling the flames.

FOX 17 will provide more information as it becomes available.