WATCH: Firefighters attack house fire in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon firefighters successfully put down an extensive house fire on Sunday.

The firefighters were called to Mc Ilwraith Street in Muskegon, just south of Laketon Avenue, around 6:30 pm on Sunday, says the Muskegon County Dispatch.

While firefighters were first told the fire was in the attic, they arrived on scene to find heavy smoke from the eaves on all four sides of the house.

According to the Muskegon Professional Firefighters, crews launched into efforts to pull the ceilings down and access the fire.

But the roof collapsed partially, and firefighters were forced to evacuate temporarily.

Muskegon Professional Firefighters- IAFF Local 370 Muskegon House Fire

Crews renewed their efforts, heading back inside for what they call a brief defensive attack.

At some point, the firefighters were able to control the fire, saying they completed extinguishment and overhaul.

It's not clear how long the crews were on scene. It's also unclear how the fire started in the first place.

However, firefighters did say that no one was injured.