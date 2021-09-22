Firefighter taken to hospital after large house fire in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A firefighter was taken to the hospital after a large house fire Tuesday afternoon in Muskegon.

It happened about 12:40 p.m. at 181 Irwin Ave., the City of Muskegon Fire Department said Wednesday.

Units arriving found “heavy” fire conditions at the two-story, wood frame home and the adjacent houses were also on fire.

The owner of the home arrived at the scene and told firefighters the house was “gutted and under renovation” and there was no one home at the time of the fire.

The house was not insured.

A mutual aid response from Muskegon Heights and Muskegon Township was requested.

Because of the structural damage to the home, an excavator was brought in to help with fire extinguishing and overhaul operations.

A Muskegon firefighter was taken to Mercy Health Muskegon for heat exhaustion and has since been released and is at home resting, according to the fire department.

No one else was injured.

Muskegon police and the Muskegon fire marshal are investigating.