Fire crews respond to fire at Muskegon Heights foundry

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Crews are on the scene of a fire at a Muskegon Heights foundry Tuesday morning.

The Muskegon Heights Fire Department (MHFD) says the fire broke out at roughly 6 a.m.

We’re told a hazmat crew was summoned due to the presence of chemicals at the business, though fire officials note the chemicals themselves aren’t all that hazardous.

MHFD tells us several compressed-gas containers exploded as a result of the heat.

While the fire is mostly contained, a multitude of hot spots have rendered the fire difficult to completely extinguish.

One firefighter is seeking treatment for a shoulder injury but no other injuries were reported.

The Norton Shores Fire Department (NSFD) says they assisted in fire suppression-efforts.

The foundry's managers tell us their 15 employees won't miss work, as they will be moved to their other two buildings.

