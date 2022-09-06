FBI to deliver update on 33-year-old Norton Shores cold case

DADE COUNTY, Ga. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) are scheduled to hold a news conference Tuesday on an update to a 33-year-old cold case out of Norton Shores.

The FBI tells FOX 17 the update is related to the death of Norton Shores resident Stacey Chahorski.

Chahorski’s body was identified in March decades after it was discovered in Georgia back in 1988.

Watch the news conference from Dade County, Georgia, at 1:30 p.m.:

READ MORE: Norton Shores woman identified after missing for 33 years

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube