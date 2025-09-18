MUSKEGON, Mich. — A major waterfront development proposal in Muskegon involves three properties along Muskegon Lake, and if approved, would include a property swap that would relocate port operations and create new public spaces.

WATCH: 'Everything is in place': Mart Dock role detailed in three-property Muskegon waterfront proposal

'Everything is in place': Mart Dock role detailed in three-property Muskegon waterfront proposal

The proposal involves transforming the 40-acre Mart Dock property downtown into a mixed-use development while relocating its port operations to Fisherman's Landing.

City Commission has not yet taken action on the plan, but it's generating significant community discussion.

"It is, as many said, the biggest waterfront project they've seen in their lifetime," said Max McKee, Mart Dock president.

Under the proposal, a portion of the Mart Dock property would become public space. In exchange, Mart Dock would receive the Fisherman's Landing campground.

"The Mart Dock's involvement, we are basically swapping properties where the Mart Dock would be responsible for giving up waterfront property," McKee said. "In return, the Mart Dock would get the Fisherman's Landing campground, campground only.”

As FOX 17 previously reported, two-thirds of Fisherman's Landing would be used for port operations, and the campground would be removed. However, public access would be preserved for current boat ramps, fishing areas, and most parking spaces.

The city and Mart Dock would also look to acquire 52 acres of land near Fisherman's Landing, ultimately seeking public input to guide its development.

The proposal includes the Third Street Wharf, approximately 8 acres that would provide waterfront access with views of Muskegon Lake, according to McKee.

McKee believes the benefits are three-fold: opening public access to Muskegon Lake, allowing Mart Dock to be developed, and putting port operations to full use.

McKee also says it would create a profit-sharing port.

"We would be turning over our profits, a percentage of our profits, to the city of Muskegon, which can use it in the inner core. It's actually connecting the waterfront with downtown," McKee said.

McKee adds that the plan, if approved, will create generational change benefiting Muskegon for decades.

"Everything is in place,” McKee said. “It's the perfect storm, I should say the perfect sunny day, to have all of this happen.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube