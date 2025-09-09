MUSKEGON, Mich. — A proposal to transform Muskegon's waterfront could eliminate the popular Fisherman's Landing campground while expanding public access to Muskegon Lake.

WATCH: Community divided over potential waterfront redevelopment, would remove Fisherman's Landing campground

Community divided over potential waterfront redevelopment, would removFisherman's Landing campground

The plan, presented to city commissioners Monday night, involves three properties along Muskegon Lake. Under the proposal, a portion of the Mart Dock property would become green space, with its port operations relocated to Fisherman's Landing.

The relocation would require removing the Fisherman's Landing campground, but public access would be preserved for current boat ramps, fishing areas and most parking spaces.

FOX17 spoke with City Manager Jonathan Seyferth about the proposal in more detail back in August.

In Monday night's meeting, Seyferth re-emphasizes that these potential changes represent an opportunity to improve lake access as part of Muskegon's continued redevelopment.

"When we look at the amount of people who actually get to use the campground compared to the amount of people in this community will be able to use the lake access, there's a lot more people who will benefit from the lake access changes that would be facilitated by this agreement," Seyferth said.

However, community members remain divided on the proposal.

During public comment, one resident expressed opposition to the plan.

"I'm here to say we are not a loud few, we are a very concerned many that don't want to see tourists and local families lose Fisherman's Landing Campground, which is a valuable and contributing resource for this community," the resident said.

Another resident emphasized the campground's importance to the community.

"I love Muskegon, born and raised. And I want what's best for Muskegon, but that campground is everything," they said.

Others voiced support for embracing change in the city.

"Even though I think the campground is a big asset to Muskegon, I've learned you have to accept change, because whether you like it or not, it's coming," one resident said.

Seyferth anticipates the final vote on the rezone and potential adoption of the development agreement will occur at the second city commission meeting in November.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube