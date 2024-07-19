Drowning victim recovered 2 miles offshore from Muskegon Channel

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Divers located the body of a Lake Michigan drowning victim Friday morning.

According to Muskegon County Sheriff's Office capt. Michael Herremans, at 10:28 a.m. Friday the body of a 26-year-old man was recovered 2 miles offshore from the Muskegon Channel in 80 feet of water. The man disappeared when he fell out of a boat near that spot at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. He was not wearing a life jacket at the time.

The victim's name has not been released.

Assisting the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office in the recovery efforts were the Norton Shores Fire Department, the Muskegon Fire Department, the Muskegon Township Fire Department, the North Muskegon Fire Department, the Norton Shores Police Department, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Muskegon Police Department.

PREVIOUS STORY:

https://www.fox17online.com/news/local-news/lakeshore/muskegon/water-rescue-in-progress-in-muskegon-county

