Driver sought for Norton Shores hit-and-run injuring 2 teens

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Two teens are hurt after a Norton Shores hit-and-run over the weekend.

The incident happened Sunday at about 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Bailey Street, according to the Norton Shores Police Department (NSPD).

Police say a 16-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy were riding bicycles when they were hit. Both teens were conscious and alert when first responders arrived. Their injuries are considered non-life threatening.

NSPD is still looking for the vehicle responsible.

