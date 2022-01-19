Downtown Muskegon Home to New Michigan Makers Market

Michigan Makers Market

The new Michigan Makers Market is an indoor shopping event featuring 80-100 craft and fine art exhibitors, highlighting products that are handcrafted in our magnificent state of Michigan.

This first annual winter market will take place on March 12, 2022, at the new VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center in the heart of Downtown Muskegon.

The event is a production of the Lakeshore Art Festival and the City of Muskegon Downtown Development Authority.

Carla Flanders, Executive Director of the Lakeshore Art Festival, and owner of CMF Marketing & Events commented, “While we celebrate art year-round, the Lakeshore Art Festival only happens once a year. We wanted to showcase Michigan makers and add another fun event to downtown Muskegon during a different time of year.”

If you are a Michigan artist or crafter, applications for exhibitors are now open! To apply, click HERE [r20.rs6.net] Exhibitor application deadline is February 6, 2022.

Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are available. For more information, or to become a sponsor, contact Carla Flanders at director@lakeshoreartfestival.org.