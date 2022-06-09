Downtown Muskegon Heights 'vision plan' approved

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A new “vision plan” for Muskegon Heights’s downtown area has been approved.

The city says the Downtown Development Authority signed off on “Reaching New Muskegon Heights,” which involves renovating the Strand Theater and transforming Rowan Park.

“Although there have been limited investments in the Strand Theater in the past, this is the first time we have laid out a comprehensive, long-term vision for this property,” says City Manager Troy Bell. “If done correctly, the revitalization of the Strand property has the potential to reignite interest and spur new development throughout our downtown.”

We’re told a new performing arts center and restaurant are in the early planning stages for the theater’s ground floor, with an office on the second floor and residential units on the third.

“Our goal is to redesign Rowan Park to make it more interactive,” adds Bell. “We envision adding a kids splash pad and replacing the existing street with a walking promenade to allow us to host more festivals and events in our city’s core.”

The city says there will also be new development on residences and shops near the park.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube