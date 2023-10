NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Norton Shores police will hold training events at Lincoln Park Elementary this week.

The Norton Shores Police Department (NSPD) advises the public that there may be a large police presence at the school on Tuesday and Thursday when training takes place.

“Don’t be alarmed,” the department wrote on its Facebook page Tuesday morning.

We’re told school is out this week, giving police an opportunity to hold training events in the meantime.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube