DOJ: Muskegon man to spend 8 years in prison for trafficking drugs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Muskegon man was sentenced to spend more than eight years behind bars for transporting fentanyl and methamphetamines.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ) says Jemarion Trevon Flowers trafficked both substances to an undercover officer four times between November and January.

Flowers was arrested in December, according to federal attorneys. He reportedly had a loaded Glock and an unspecified amount of meth and fentanyl inside a vehicle.

“Disrupting drug trafficking rings and ridding our streets of illegal drugs is a priority for my office,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “I applaud our federal, state, local, and multi-jurisdictional teams for their work investigating these types of crimes and helping keep our communities safe.”

We’re told Flowers was sentenced to a total of 100 months in prison, or about eight years and four months.

