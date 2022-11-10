Dog search uncovers gun in student's car at Ravenna High School

RAVENNA, Mich. — A shotgun was found in the car of a student at Ravenna High School, officials say.

The Ravenna Public Schools Superintendent, Greg Helmer, sent a letter addressing the issue, saying the gun was found during a routine dog search via Interquest.

The shotgun was found in the student's car with ammunition.

Officials say the situation was addressed immediately, with both school administration and law enforcement responding.

The student was cooperative, officials say.

Officials met with the student and the student's parent soon after the gun was discovered, and officials are saying the firearm was left in the car by another family member, not the student.

Helmer insisted that there was no threat or incident at the school at any time.

