Dining with dignity; new restaurant fuels the day, futures in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — It's a straightforward concept; if you only have a few cents to spare, that's how much your meal costs.

But if you have some extra pocket money, you can also spend above the suggested price for your meal to help feed other customers in need.

Love INC of Muskegon County’s new restaurant, Love Cafe is the product of 4 years of planning inspired by a pay-what-you-can business the founder visited in Texas.

“The people there were treated with dignity and excellence, and the food was delicious and healthy, and those are all things that we're after,” said Director of Love INC of Muskegon County, Mike Miller of the inspiration for the business. “So to see them succeed, really, I think for me, settled it that, yes, we can do this, this idea can work.”

Love INC of Muskegon County

The program isn't just designed to help customers— volunteers can join their 1-year job skills training program to prepare them for a career in the hospitality industry.

The plan is to open Love Cafe on Western Ave in downtown Muskegon in mid-March for breakfast and lunch Tuesday through Saturday.

In the evenings they'll close and rent out the venue for catered events, giving the trainees on-the-job experience while raising extra funds to keep the business running.

Volunteer applications are now open on their website.

