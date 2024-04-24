Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreMuskegon

Actions

DEVELOPING: Chase ends with foot pursuit in Muskegon Township

Muskegon County chase 4.jpg
FOX 17
Muskegon County chase 4.jpg
Muskegon County chase 1.jpg
Muskegon County chase 2.jpg
Muskegon County chase 5.jpg
Muskegon County chase 3.jpg
Posted at 9:14 PM, Apr 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-23 21:14:04-04

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — FOX 17 is working to learn more information on a police chase that came to an end in Muskegon County.

Our crews noticed a law enforcement presence near Evanston Avenue and Sauter Street in Muskegon Township Tuesday afternoon. A pickup truck was being towed away nearby.

Muskegon County chase 5.jpg

An officer told us a chase had occurred, explaining the person behind the wheel pulled over and tried to run away. We’re told they didn’t get far.

Where and why the chase started are not yet clear.

FOX 17 reached out to the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office for more information but are waiting for a response.

Muskegon County chase 2.jpg

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book