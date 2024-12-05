Deputies: Man dies in Muskegon County hole while repairing waterline

CEDAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 73-year-old man died in a hole Wednesday afternoon while repairing a waterline in Cedar Creek Township.

Deputies responded to a call from a woman who said she found her husband unresponsive in the 4300 block of Holton Duck Lake Road, the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says.

We’re told the hole was five feet deep.

MCSO says emergency crews declared the man dead when they arrived. His death is believed to be accidental.

The sheriff’s office credits Trinity Health EMS and the Holton Township Fire Department for their assistance.

