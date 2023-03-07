Crews on scene of Muskegon structure fire

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in Muskegon Tuesday afternoon.

Muskegon Professional Firefighters (MPF) says the fire broke out near the intersection at Eighth Street and Keating Avenue.

We’re told the Muskegon Fire Department (MFD) searched the second floor of the building where a person was believed to be trapped.

MPF says a victim was found but did not provide their current condition.

The Muskegon Heights Fire Department (MHFD) was reportedly called in to assist.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

