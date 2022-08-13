Crews battle fire at Men’s Shelter in Muskegon; cause undetermined

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Police Department says investigators are trying to figure out what caused a structure fire Saturday morning.

Crews responded to the Greater Grace Church and Men’s Shelter, in the 1400 block of Terrance, around 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

When crews arrived, not everyone in the building had been accounted for, but they say everyone was found safely outside of the building within an hour of the first call.

Crews say the flames caused heavy fire damage throughout half of the lower level and there is smoke damage throughout the entire building.

Investigators believe the fire started in a tenant’s room, but they’re still trying to figure out how.

If you have any information about the fire, call the police department at (231) 724-6750 or Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.

