Crews battle early morning fire at former Roosevelt Park hotel

ROOSEVELT PARK, Mich. — Fire crews in Norton Shores were busy overnight putting out a fire at a former hotel.

Firefighters got the call to the Victory Inn and Suites on Henry Street just after midnight on Thursday.

Crews say the fire was contained to a small portion of the building and was quickly extinguished.

They were on scene shortly after 12:35 a.m. They reported the fire out by 12:45.

No one was injured.

Back in February 2019, a Muskegon County judge ordered the hotel to close.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

If you have any information about the fire, call Silent Observer at 231-722-7463

