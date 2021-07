POKAGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Denise Lamb, 43, swerved into oncoming traffic hitting James Karasek Sr. today on M-51 in Pokagon Township.

Gina Karasek, 27, and James Karasek, 1, were in the car with Karasek Sr. at the time of the crash.

Gina Karasek was transported to St. Joseph Medical Center with injuries while Lamb succumbed to her injuries on scene according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Everyone involved wore seatbelts and the investigation is ongoing.