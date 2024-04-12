COVID relief fraud: Muskegon man sentenced to 7-30 years, must pay back $124K

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Aaron Pulsifer was sentenced today, after being found guilty of conspiring to submit multiple false COVID Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA) applications.

CERA was started in 2021 and designed to help renters get caught up after hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While working for Community enCompass— a community development organization in downtown Muskegon— Pulsifer defrauded the program of $124,050.

“This program provided peace of mind to renters and landlords at a time when they needed it most,” said Amy Hovey, CEO and Executive Director of the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA).

Pulsifer will spend at least 7 years in prison— he may spend as many as 30 years behind bars— and must repay the entire sum back to the MSHDA.

“This latest prosecution should send a message to anyone who took funds away from those who needed it: we will find you, and you will be held accountable,” said Jonathan Hilliker, Director of MSHDA’s Audit, Compliance, & Fraud Investigation Division.

Anyone who suspects fraud, waste, or abuse of any MSHDA program can call 517-335-9953 or use the online MSHDA fraud complaint form..