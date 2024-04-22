Court Battle: Law enforcement, teachers, those with a record come together for basketball game

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Hundreds of Muskegon High School students got a powerful message Monday morning.

A group of eight law enforcement officials, eight school staffers and eight individuals with criminal pasts came together for a friendly game of basketball.

The event is meant to highlight the importance of making good choices throughout life.

"This just fits right along with my belief that as a public servant, I'm here to serve the public," Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson said Monday after the game. "This is just one way of doing it."

Hilson was joined by Nate Johnson of Fresh Coast Alliance.

"One choice can change the whole trajectory of your life," Johnson said. “We're hoping that in time, when those situations arise, where there's this decision that has to be made, this crossroad ... that they make the decision.”

With the possibility that this event could be the first time some students were exposed to law enforcement, the participants hope to leave a positive impact.

"You have to play as a team, obviously defend as a team, and play offense as best as you can as a team," Hilson explained. "That was the whole point of why we did it this way: to bring that unity message to the students."

The game ended 46 to 33. Many of the students present couldn't help but get swept up in the excitement.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube