"Comical" and magical events planned at Hackley Library in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich — You have the chance to learn about the history of comic books at the Comics 101 exhibit and see some whimsical magic this November at Hackley Library In Muskegon. The events are for those of all ages and they're free!

Comics 101 is available to see through Nov. 6.

On Nov. 5, magician Jeffery Alan will perform magic during a special after hours event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

MSU Special Collections Librarian Randall Scott will be speaking rare and valuable comics on Nov. 12 during another after hours event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Organizers say MSU houses the largest comic book collection in the country.