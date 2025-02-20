Co-sleeping 8-month-old dies after being found not breathing

ROOSEVELT PARK, Mich. — An 8-month-old boy died this morning after he was found not breathing in the middle of the night.

Police in Roosevelt Park were called to the home near Drexel Road and Maple Grove Road around 1 a.m. When officers arrived they found the child not breathing.

The baby later died.

An autopsy on his body has been ordered to determine a cause of death.

Investigators tell FOX 17 that co-sleeping is believed to be a factor in the boy's death.

