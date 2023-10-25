City commissioners vote to further talks on Muskegon property purchase

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Another stretch of land along the Muskegon lakeshore could become a public park after city commissioners approved a purchase option agreement Tuesday.

This allows them to further talks regarding the purchase of ten parcels of prime real estate on the edge of Muskegon Lake.

It’s where the old Sappi Paper Mill was located.

The paper mill shut down in 2009 and, since then, the 122-acre site has been turned over to Parkland Properties.

The company hopes to redevelop the area with more housing, retail, public amenities and a marina.

Now, the city might buy a portion of that to boost public access on the property, but it will cost about $1.5 million.

Tuesday night’s discussion about the property not only included logistics, but also making sure it’s environmentally safe, given the industrial site it used to house.

Further talks about the development are set for November.

