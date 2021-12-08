Watch
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreMuskegon

Actions

Charges in Whitehall school threat forwarded to Muskegon County prosecutor

items.[0].image.alt
Whitehall School District Facebook page
Whitehall School District
Whitehall School District
Posted at 8:40 PM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 20:40:22-05

WHITEHALL, Mich. — Charges have been forwarded to the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s office regarding a threat issued to Whitehall District Schools.

The prosecutor’s office says the Whitehall Police Department were able to identify the threat’s source: a Whitehall District Schools student via social media.

The student reportedly did not want to attend school as reasoning for issuing the threat.

We’re told the suspect faces criminal charges as well as discipline from the school.

This is the third threat Muskegon County authorities solved on Tuesday, according to the prosecutor’s office.

RELATED: Whitehall School District releases statement after Snapchat post circulates among students

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time