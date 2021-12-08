Charges in Whitehall school threat forwarded to Muskegon County prosecutor

WHITEHALL, Mich. — Charges have been forwarded to the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s office regarding a threat issued to Whitehall District Schools.

The prosecutor’s office says the Whitehall Police Department were able to identify the threat’s source: a Whitehall District Schools student via social media.

The student reportedly did not want to attend school as reasoning for issuing the threat.

We’re told the suspect faces criminal charges as well as discipline from the school.

This is the third threat Muskegon County authorities solved on Tuesday, according to the prosecutor’s office.

RELATED: Whitehall School District releases statement after Snapchat post circulates among students

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube