Whitehall School District releases statement after Snapchat post circulates among students

WHITEHALL, Mich. — The Whitehall School District released a statement regarding an anonymous Snapchat post that is allegedly circulating among students.

According to a Facebook post from Superintendent Jerry McDowell, the post was "not deemed credible" and the incident is under investigation.

McDowell goes on to say the sooner suspicious activity is investigated the better and for students not to publicly share these posts to their pages. Report them to school officials and authorities so they can be properly handled.