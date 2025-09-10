Charges filed in 1991 Muskegon cold case killing of Talfrieda Covington

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A 34-year-old cold case murder in Muskegon may finally get a resolution after investigators filed charges against an already convicted killer.

59-year-old Darick Anderson now faces open murder and perjury charges in the 1991 stabbing of Talfrieda Covington. The pregnant 28-year-old died in the attack, but until Wednesday no one had been charged in the case.

Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson hopes this will bring closure to Covington's family.

"It has been a long road for the victim's family and friends, but our investigation has finally brought us to a point where justice is within reach," said Hilson.

Along with being accused of killing Covington, Anderson allegedly lied during an investigative subpoena. Both charges carry a life sentence.

Anderson is currently serving a pair of life sentences for a double homicide and armed robbery case in Ottawa County from 2008. Per records with the Michigan Department of Corrections, Anderson completed a 15 year sentence in 2007 for multiple felonies, including breaking and entering, armed robbery, and escaping prison.

He is being charged as a 3rd-time habitual offender in Covington's death because of those convictions.

Hilson credited the Muskegon Police Department and a cold case team in his office for making the progress needed for the charges.

