Car show in Muskegon to raise money for nonprofit benefiting veterans

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A car show and benefit in the beginning of the July will raise money for nonprofit Lighthouse for Veterans.

The 7th Annual Heykoop Veteran Memorial Car Show will take place on July 1st at Hot Rod Harley-Davidson in Muskegon.

It's the biggest event to take place yet with an expected 400 vehicles on display, and the Hooligans Flight Team will also do a flyover.

The car show features a pinup contest, live DJ, food trucks, resource booths, a poker walk, live and silent auctions, 50/50 and raffles.

All money raised goes Lighthouse For Veterans which provides free suicide prevention training to the community and hosts veteran retreats. The nonprofit was created back in 2015 by Natasha Heykoop after her brother-in-law took his own life on Thanksgiving Day in 2015.

For more information or to register your car, you can click here.