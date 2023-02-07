Bunker Elementary School receives Muskegon's first STEAM lab

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Public Schools (MPS) has launched its first STEAM lab!

STEAM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics.

The new lab at Bunker Elementary School is the first of three labs the district plans to add, MPS tells us.

We’re told the lab follows state and federal standards in each of the covered fields and includes more than 400 lessons. Among them are digital animations, robot coding, circuitry and more.

“Research shows the best way to increase STEAM learning and interest while creating equity in math and science achievement is through an immersive, project-based, hands-on environment. In 2020, our community voted on their belief in a brighter future for MPS by passing two bonds, making labs like this a possibility,” says Superintendent Matthew Cortez. “Launching our Bunker STEAM lab is a huge milestone in transforming MPS into a modern and career-focused K-12 educational leader that will be unparalleled in Michigan.”

MPS says the STEAM lab will help students develop teamwork, creativity and problem-solving skills.

The lab cost $250,000 to implement between construction, installation, curriculum, training, furniture, assessment tools and support, the school district says.

