Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreMuskegon

Actions

Brother of Norton Shores teen found dead transferred to Circuit Court

Paul Ferguson & Shanda Vander Ark
FOX 17
Paul Ferguson & Shanda Vander Ark
Posted at 3:54 PM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 15:54:06-04

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The man accused of torturing his younger brother in Norton Shores will stand trial, Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson confirmed with FOX 17 on Friday.

We’re told 20-year-old Paul Ferguson waived his preliminary hearing on a first-degree child abuse charge and was transferred to Muskegon County Circuit Court on Monday.

This comes after Ferguson’s mother, 43-year-old Shanda Vander Ark, was charged in the death of 15-year-old Timothy Ferguson last month.

Hilson says Paul is scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing on Sept. 20, adding Van Der Ark will next appear before a judge on Oct. 27.

READ MORE: Muskegon prosecutor: Neglected teen case is the 'most disturbing' of his career

READ MORE: Mom charged in the death of 15-year-old son will undergo competency evaluations

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered