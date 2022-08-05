Brother of Norton Shores teen found dead transferred to Circuit Court

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The man accused of torturing his younger brother in Norton Shores will stand trial, Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson confirmed with FOX 17 on Friday.

We’re told 20-year-old Paul Ferguson waived his preliminary hearing on a first-degree child abuse charge and was transferred to Muskegon County Circuit Court on Monday.

This comes after Ferguson’s mother, 43-year-old Shanda Vander Ark, was charged in the death of 15-year-old Timothy Ferguson last month.

Hilson says Paul is scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing on Sept. 20, adding Van Der Ark will next appear before a judge on Oct. 27.

