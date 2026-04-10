Bridge project closes I-96 at US-31 Friday night into Saturday

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — The Norton Shores Police Department is advising drivers to steer clear of I-96 at US-31 from Friday night into Saturday morning.

Total closures for bridge demolition are scheduled to start at 7:00 P.M. through Saturday morning at 9:00 A.M. on eastbound and westbound I-96 at US-31. The ramp from southbound US-31 to eastbound I-96 will also close. Lane and ramp closures remain in effect through November on US-31 and I-96.

The bridge improvement project and resurfacing started on April 6, when MDOT invested approximately $7 million to improve the US-31 bridges over I-96. The development would include resurfacing the on and off ramps at the interchange, partial deck replacement, new expansion joints, substructure improvements, approach replacement and new bridge rails. The bridge work until mid-November will directly and indirectly support 59 jobs.

The Michigan Department of Transportation believes this change will improve ride quality and extend the service life of the bridges and interchange. Development on the bridge is dependent of weather conditions.

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